Tesla Releases First Teaser Ahead Of India Debut On July 15

Tesla has been in a tug of war with the government for a long time to enter the Indian market. After a long wait, the brand is finally set to make its debut in the country. This will come with the brand's first showroom opening in BKC, Mumbai, on July 15. Along with the official announcement, the brand has released the first teaser ahead of the upcoming event. However, this teaser maintains secrecy about the brand's product lineup.

Although no official announcement has been made, it is expected that the Tesla Model Y will be the brand's inaugural offering. It is worth mentioning that the vehicle has been seen undergoing tests in various locations across India. Additionally, some reports support this claim. This will be a completely imported model. Previously, a report from Bloomberg indicated that the imported units were priced at Rs 27.69 lakh, with over Rs 21 lakh attributed to import duties, providing insight into the potential pricing of the vehicle.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision.T Partially Revealed In New Teaser Ahead Of August 15 Debut

The newest version of the Tesla Model Y includes several design enhancements compared to the previous model. The front now features slimmer lights, giving the electric vehicle a modern appearance. While the overall silhouette remains the same, the rear of the vehicle now showcases connected tail lights. A variety of paint color options also enrich the design, including Pearl White, Stealth Grey, Deep Blue Metallic, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Diamond Black. Inside, there are only two options for the interior color: an all-black or an all-white setup.

The Tesla Model Y comes with a single configuration option. To enhance its performance, the vehicle is fitted with an all-wheel-drive system as well as a long-range battery. It has an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers. In terms of speed, this electric SUV can accelerate to 96 kilometers per hour in just 4.6 seconds. Furthermore, its top speed is capped at 200 kilometers per hour.