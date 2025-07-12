Mahindra Vision.T Partially Revealed In New Teaser Ahead Of August 15 Debut

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to reveal new concept models on Independence Day. Until now, the brand has teased four models based on the new Freedom_Nu platform, including Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.X, and Vision.SXT. Entering the next stage of teasers, the brand has started partially revealing the models. The first one on the line is Vision.T. In the latest clip, the brand has revealed bits of the front end of the vehicle.

The latest video clip confirms that the Mahindra Vision.T is an evolved form of the Thar.e Concept, which was previously showcased by the brand in an event in South Africa in 2023. Specifically, it gives a sneak peek at an upright and butch looking bonnet, which looks very similar to the design language for the Thar. Furthermore, the SUV in the clip has big wheel arches with plastic cladding on the side. To make things even more interesting, it is equipped with off-road tires.

The brand is expected to release more teasers revealing the other concept models. This teaser will likely be followed by the one for Vision.S, which can be a new concept version under the Scorpio family. Then, there will be a teaser partially revealing the Vision.X, with the last one for the Vision.SXT. Of these, the Vision.SXT is expected to be a Scorpio-N based pickup truck which was showcased by the brand alongside the Thar.e Concept in South Africa in 2023.

As mentioned earlier, all four concept vehicles are expected to utilize the Freedom_NU platform. This new platform will support future models from the brand, including ICE, EV, and hybrid variants. The new platforms, along with the final production versions of these concept vehicles, will be produced at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Pune.

At the same time, the Indian manufacturer is getting ready to launch several other models in the country. The lineup features an updated version of the XUV700, as well as the Bolero, the BE Rall-e, and more. These models have been spotted undergoing tests on Indian roads on various occasions and will offer enhancements compared to the current versions.