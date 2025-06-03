2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed Breaks Cover, W12 Makes Way For V8 Engine

The British car major, Bentley, has unveiled the 2025 Bentayga Speed. The brand has made a major change, replacing the W12 engine with a V8 power unit. This replacement has led to a significant weight reduction of 42 kg of the 2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed, as compared with its predecessor. It also claims to be much more powerful and has a higher top speed. Here's all you need to know about the 2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed.

2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed is now equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that works in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It is capable of delivering a peak power of 650 hp and 850 Nm of max torque. It boasts a 310 km/h and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed

Earlier, the Bentley Bentayga Speed had a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine that used to deliver 635 hp and 900 Nm. Also, the older Bentayga Speed had a top speed of 306 km/h and could shoot from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Also Read: NueGo Teams Up With 'Housefull 5', Blending Comedy and Clean Travel

2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed: Exterior And Design

There are not many changes in the 2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed, as compared to the older iteration's exterior and design. However, the key exterior changes include "Speed" badges on the sides and 22-inch wheels. The brand also offers 23-inch wheel options for the 2025 Bentayga Speed. The customers also get customizable brake color calipers, dark-colored grille, and elements on the front, and more.

2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed: Interior

The 2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed gets a refreshed driver display unit, Speed-specific embroidery on the seats, Speed badging on the treadplates, and the dashboard. Also, the 2025 Bentayga Speed gets a noticeable change to add a more premium appeal, that is a 'Precision Diamond' quilting pattern and a dark shade theme on the inside.

2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed interior