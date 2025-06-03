NueGo Teams Up With 'Housefull 5', Blending Comedy and Clean Travel

GreenCell Mobility's all-electric intercity bus service, NueGo, announced a new partnership with one of Bollywood's most anticipated films of the year - Housefull 5. As part of the tie-up, NueGo is rolling out a 10 per cent discount across its nationwide network of electric bus routes. Passengers can avail of the offer by entering the promo code 'Housefull5' while booking through the NueGo app or on their official website. The limited-time offer encourages eco-conscious commuting on the back of the impending release of the comedy movie.

The fifth installment in the Housefull series, slated to hit theatres on June 6, 2025, brings together a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa. The movie has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) banner.

Commenting on the collaboration, Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Housefull 5, a film that embodies entertainment and mass appeal. At NueGo, we're committed to delivering safe, sustainable, and comfortable travel. This collaboration reflects our mission to integrate meaningful entertainment into green mobility, making each journey both engaging and responsible."

NueGo is the first electric commercial mobility brand to equip its entire fleet with ADAS features. The company places a high priority on passenger safety and comfort, especially for women travellers with initiatives like 24x7 helpline for women, introduction of the Pink Seat option during ticket booking, CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, speed-locking at 80 kmph, and real-time driver monitoring through breath analyser tests.