This 33YO Entrepreneur Is The Youngest Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Black Badge Owner

Who Is Amjad Sithara?
Amjad Sithara is a 33-year old Indian entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of BCC group, a company based in UAE that deals in real estate. Amjad was born in a family of business prodigies.
Apart from being a successful businessman, Amjad is also known for his luxurious car collection. The 33-year old also has Mercedes-Maybach, BMW 7 Series, Bentley, Dodge Charger, and more lined up in his garage. Sithara also owns two Rolls Royce cars, namely the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II Black Badge, Specs
The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II is a special car by the brand as it is the only SUV in Rolls Royce's catalogue. The Cullinan Series II Black Badge is powered by a 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine, matted with a 6-speed automatic gearbox that is capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 600 HP and 900Nm, respectively.
The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II Black Badge is tagged at Rs 10.50 crore (ex-showroom). However, Amjad is likely to get a few customisations on his new buy which will further add up to the overall cost.
