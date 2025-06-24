Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Launched In India At Rs 9.5 Crore

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 9.5 crore. Consumers who wish to purchase an ultra-luxurious vehicle can book at the brand's showrooms in Chennai and New Delhi. This occasion signifies an important milestone for both the Indian market and the brand, as the Spectre is the first electric vehicle to carry the RR badge. Furthermore, the modifications associated with the Black Badge enhance it to be the most powerful vehicle from the manufacturer.

In terms of specifications, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge features the same 102 kWh battery pack found in the standard model. However, in this special variant, the power has been increased to 659 hp and 1075 Nm, which is distributed to all four wheels. This represents an additional 82 hp and 175 Nm gained through a new Infinity Mode. With this energy, the vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. Despite this impressive performance, the range is maintained between 493 to 530 km on a single charge.

To enhance the performance, the manufacturer has updated the chassis, increased the steering weight, and implemented a roll stabilization system for improved handling, all while preserving the ride comfort that is characteristic of Rolls-Royce. The dampers have also been modified to minimize squatting during hard acceleration. These settings can be altered in different driving modes to optimize the vehicle's handling and performance.

As with other Rolls-Royce models, it features the Spirit of Ecstasy and is adorned with the Pantheon grille encircled by a Polished Black finish. This same mirror-polished black treatment extends to the side window surrounds and door handles. Upon its launch, the Spectre Black Badge was showcased in a new Vapour Violet hue, but customers will have the choice of 44,000 color options. It comes fitted with 23-inch five-spoke forged wheels.

Inside, the Spectre Black Badge boasts a 'starlit' cabin that features 5,500 stars creating what the manufacturer refers to as an illuminated fascia. This is accompanied by five distinct themes for the instrument cluster, including Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet, and Synth Wave. Additionally, other elements of the interior can be tailored to suit the preferences of the driver.