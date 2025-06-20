Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge To Launch In India Tomorrow

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge, a high-performance version of the ultra-luxurious car, made its global debut earlier this year. The British manufacturer is now ready to introduce the car to the Indian market. This event marks a significant occasion for both the Indian market and the brand, as the Spectre is the first electric vehicle ever produced with an RR badge. Moreover, the changes accompanied by the Black Badge make it the most powerful EV from the automaker.

Starting with the specs, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge gets the same 102 kWh battery pack used in the standard version. With the special version, the power has been kicked up to 659 hp and 1075 Nm, which is transferred to all four wheels. This is an extra 82 hp and 175 Nm unlocked using a new Infinity Mode. Using this power, the car can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. Even with this performance, the range stands between 493 to 530 km on a single charge.

To accommodate the performance, the brand has revised the chassis, increased the steering weight, and roll stabilisation system for better handling while also offering the ride comfort expected of a Rolls-Royce. The brand has also adjusted the dampers to prevent squatting under heavy acceleration. These parameters are changed when using different drive modes to optimise the handling and performance of the vehicle.

Just like any other Rolls-Royce, it maintains the Spirit of Ecstasy and comes with the Pantheon grille surrounded by a Polished Black layer. The same mirror-polished black layer covers the side window surrounds and the door handles. At the time of its debut, the Spectre Black Badge had a new Vapour Violet paint. But of course, the consumers will get to choose from 44,000 colour options. This comes paired with 23-inch five-spoke forged wheels.

On the inside, the Spectre Black Badge gets a 'starlit' cabin consisting of 5,500 stars forming something what the automaker calls illuminated fascia. This is complemented by five themes for the instrument cluster, including Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet, and Synth Wave. Meanwhile, the other bits of the cabin can also be customised as per the driver's taste.