Volvo S90 Sedan Discontinued In India; Brand Shifts To All SUV Lineup

Volvo Cars India has eliminated the S90 luxury sedan from its lineup. The car has been delisted from the automaker's official website. This comes at a time when the global market has just received an updated version of the vehicle. The version that was on sale in India was launched in 2021 and had recently received a facelift. With this change in place, the Swedish automaker now has an all-SUV lineup in the country.

Volvo's current lineup consists of the XC90 SUV, which comes at a starting price of Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom) and is the flagship SUV of the brand. It shares the ICE space with the relatively smaller XC60, which comes at Rs 70.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the electric vehicle lineup consists of the EC40, which has a starting price of Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom), and the EX40, which starts at Rs 50.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Issues Recall Over Fire Risk In India- Is Your Luxury Car Affected?

The Volvo S90, while it was on sale, had a price tag of Rs 68.25 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it against models like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5 Series. Under the hood, the S90 had a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, giving out 250 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. It came paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the international market Volvo has launched the S90 with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Along with it, the Swedish automaker has already unveiled an all-electric version of the sedan called the ES90. This iteration of the vehicle comes with a 106 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of up to 700 km on a single charge.

To expand its lineup in India, the brand is planning to launch the Volvo EX30. The EV will likely be introduced by the end of 2025. This will be followed by the launch of the EX90, adding to the range of electric SUVs on sale in the country.