Mercedes-Benz Issues Recall Over Fire Risk In India- Is Your Luxury Car Affected?

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a recall for multiple models in the country over a potential fire risk. Specifically, the latest recall from the German brand covers models like EQS sedan, GLC, AMG SL 55, and S-Class. The update on the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) confirms that a total of 30 units have been affected. With this one on the list, the brand now has a total of six voluntary recalls so far this year.

Based on the announcement by the brand, a total of 16 EQS sedans are affected by this issue, in addition to nine S-Class models, three GLC vehicles, and two AMG SLs. To address the problem, Mercedes-Benz is expected to contact the owners of the affected vehicles to schedule an appointment and rectify the problem at no cost. All of the affected units of the aforementioned models were manufactured between 22 July 2023 and 20 March 2024.

The recall note from the brand read, "It has been identified that the fuse boxes might not have been reworked correctly. As a result, systems connected to the fuse might fail, and the vehicle might lose its propulsion without prior warning, and the restraint functions or the instrument cluster might also be impaired, increasing the risk of a crash and injuries. Under such specific circumstances, a potential risk of a thermal incident in the vehicle cannot be excluded."

Before this, the brand had issued a recall in March to address a similar fire risk. Meanwhile, other recalls were addressing a software glitch and an issue with the front passenger airbag. Along with it, there was another recall in January 2025 addressing models like GLC, AMG GT, S-Class, G-Class, and AMG E Class pertaining to a fuel delivery module.