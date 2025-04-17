Volvo S90 Facelift Unveiled With PHEV Powertrain, Fresh Design

Volvo S90 Facelift
Volvo has unveiled the S90 facelift sedan for the global market. The car was first introduced in 2016. Since then, this is the second time the luxury sedan has received a facelift. Unlike the first facelift, this brings multiple major changes to the design of the flagship sedan. Along with this, there are a few changes in the cabin as well to go with the overall package. As per the latest announcement, the brand will begin taking bookings for the model this summer.
Starting with the details of the design, the S90 facelift comes with changes that are similar to the ones we saw on the latest iteration of the XC90. The front fascia now features the signature headlights of the brand, with Thor's hammer DRLs, which invade the boundary of the large grille. This grille now comes with a revised pattern, which has different directions on either side of the Volvo logo.
Also Read: 2025 Lexus ES To Make Global Debut On April 23
The silhouette of the car is more or less the same. However, there is a noticeable change in the design of the alloy wheels. The car has a rather flat shoulder line, which merges with the tail section towards the rear end of the car. To go with all of this, the rear end of the sedan now comes with all-new tail lamps which feature similarities with the headlamp.
Meanwhile, the Indian market continues to have the previous iteration of the S90 sedan, which comes at a starting price of Rs 68.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan stands in the same league as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and others.
The cabin of the S90 remains mostly unchanged compared to the previous model, except that it now boasts a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. This new display replaces the previous nine-inch version and offers over-the-air software updates. Volvo claims that the cabin now gets enhanced sound insulation as well. Following the Volvo style, the sedan comes equipped with a range of safety features, including Pilot Assist, which is an automated driving capability.
Under the hood, the Volvo S90 facelift comes with a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. There is an option of a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, as well. This powertrain will have an electric-only range of 80 km. The brand is yet to reveal the exact specs of the model.
