BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Review; Compact Car, Gran Ambitions

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that you see in these photos is the new-generation model, that comes nearly five years after the launch of the older model in October 2020. For 2025, the new BMW 2 GC gets significant updates inside and out along with a bunch of added features and some attitude too. It is impressive on most counts but the car isn't without its flaws. What are the flaws and where does the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe scores, we discuss it all in the paragraphs below.

Also Read: BMW M2 CS Sets Record At Nurburgring; Check Timing Here

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design & Dimensions

The 2 GC is a good-looking sedan. The front-end sees a redesign, with a new iteration of the kidney grille. BMW likes to call it the shark-nose design, complete with the sweptback headlights. The profile is sleek, low-slung and the lines and creases on the car add to the sense of sportiness. The dual-colour 18-inch alloys looks premium and the muscular wheel arches go well with the alloy design. Here's an interesting fact. The alloys on the 2 GC are made from 70 per cent recycled Aluminium. The rear section is neat, with the wraparound taillights and slab-sided boot. My favourite design element on the 2 GC continues to be the frameless doors. They just add that extra oomph and premium quotient to the 2GC.

BMW also says that the 2 GC becomes bigger in size. The sedan has increased in length by 20 mm to 4,546 mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,670 mm. The width of the vehicle is 1,800 mm, and the height has been increased by 25 mm to 1,445 mm. Now, BMW doesn't have the official ground clearance figure yet, but it has been increased by 19 mm and is somewhere between 160 and 170 mm, which should be par for the course on Indian roads.

Also Read: 2026 BMW XM Breaks Cover; Most Powerful Road-Going BMW Ever!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Interior and Features

Like the exterior, the 2 GC gets a sporty interior, with a revised cabin and liberal use of vegan leather along with recycled plastics from the oceans. The cockpit is nice and as you sit, you feel cocooned in the seats that offer a snug fit. The single-piece curved display, angled towards the driver - a 10.25-inch instrument console and a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen along with BMW OS9 are the highlights. The infotainment screen is easy to use and the interface is decent. There are hardly any buttons inside the cabin, save for the ones on the steering wheel and the centre console, giving the cabin a clean, uncluttered look.

Other features include a 12-speaker, 205-watt Harmon Kardon speaker system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, an assortment of charging ports and a heads-up display. BMW also offers a variety of ADAS systems on the 2 GC such as front collision warning, blind-spot monitor, cruise control with braking, lane departure warning, rear collision warning and so on. There's also a 360-degree camera along with a parking assistant.

Where the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe does disappoint is the space at the rear. With the driver seat positioned to my liking, I barely had any legroom, with just about enough knee room. My head was constantly touching the roof and the under-thigh support could be better. The seats are comfortable but the backrest could have had a little more recline. Plus, the transmission tunnel in the middle means three adults sitting abreast will be a tight fit. Also, because of its low-slung design, getting in and out of the car could be a pain point for the elderly. Yes, the rear seating space is at a premium!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Engine Specifications

The 2 GC will have just one engine on offer, for now at least. It is the 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 156 hp between 4,900-6,000 rpm and peak torque output of 230 Nm between 1,500-4,600 rpm. The engine claims to have an efficiency of 16.35 kmpl. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car has a top speed of 230 kmph and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Performance

The big question, how does the 2 GC perform? The engine is punchy, with the bottom-end and mid-range particularly entertaining. The top end could feel a bit lacking if you are properly pushing the car. But for most part, the 2 GC feels a good car to drive but if it is sheer driving pleasure that you are looking for, the 2GC might feel a touch underwhelming. The specifications may seem unimpressive for a BMW sedan but that's only on paper. For real-world driving, even for long distances, the car does well and can carry decent speeds too. In terms of driving dynamics, the car handles well and the steering offers good feedback.

BMW says it has worked on the front and rear axles, making them more rigid and the anti-roll bars have more preload on them to keep body roll in check. The suspension components are completely new too and the 20 per cent increase in caster off-set means that the car offers a likeable ride quality, with it balancing the suppleness and sporty driving.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Expected Pricing and Rivals

BMW India is yet to announce the prices, but we expect it to be less than Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). if you are not too concerned about the badge, then the Volkswagen Golf GTI could be an option to look at, priced at Rs. 53 lakh. The direct rival to the 2 GC will be the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, whose prices start at Rs. 46 lakh.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Verdict

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is perfect for young couples and people who have young families and have a budget of Rs. 50 lakhs. It looks good on the move, has decent features and offers likeable performance too. The rear seating isn't the most comfortable but it makes for an accessible luxury sedan option if you fancy that particular segment. It definitely offers a fresh appeal to potential entry-level luxury sedan buyers.