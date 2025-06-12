2026 BMW XM Breaks Cover As Brand's Most Powerful Road Vehicle

BMW XM made its global debut in 2023, and over the years, it has kept on evolving to gain more power. Come 2026, the vehicle will have only one trim on sale with a hybrid powertrain. As part of its updates, the XM now gets new optional paint scheme options complemented by new interiors. Furthermore, to increase efficiency, the Bavarian giant has equipped the vehicle to have a faster charging rate for the battery.

Starting with the details, the BMW XM now comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which produces 577 hp and 553 Nm on its own. It is supported by a transmission-mounted electric motor, which adds 194 hp, resulting in a total of 738 hp. This power is routed to all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission. Using this power, the car can go from zero to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds despite a curb weight of 2,764 kg. Meanwhile, the top speed is rated to be 290 kmph.

The electric motors are supported by a 26 kWh battery pack, which can now be charged using an AC fast charger. The capacity of this onboard charger has now increased from 7.4 kW to 11 kW resulting in a better charging speed.

The 2026 BMW XM now gets a new optional BMW Individual colour, which is called Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic. The consumers also have the option to pair it with 23-inch alloy wheels finished in Jet Black. As part of the package, the German automaker has given the vehicle "Welcome Light Animation" which can be seen when the owner approaches the vehicle and unlocks the car.

On the inside, the XM gets three new BMW Individual interior colour combinations. Two of these options, the Night Blue with Vintage Coffee highlights and black with Vintage Coffee highlights, feature "full" Merino leather packages, which means nearly every surface in the cabin is draped in this luxurious material. The third option, Silverstone with black highlights, comes with an "extended" Merino leather package, which means certain areas, like the lower dashboard, are not covered in leather upholstery.