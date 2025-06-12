Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition Launched In India At Rs 4.30 Crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition was teased a few days ago, and the brand has now launched the SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs 4.30 crore (ex-showroom). This special edition version of the legendary SUV will have just 30 units and comes with India-inspired aesthetics. Because of its unique nature, the vehicle is more expensive than the standard version by up to Rs 66 lakh. Without wasting time, the German automaker has started accepting bookings for the vehicle, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Q4 of 2025.

Developed by the joint efforts of Mercedes-Benz India and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, the special edition is claimed to have been inspired by the Indian monsoons. Hence, the SUV gets two India-specific Manufaktur paint options called the Mid Green Magno, which is inspired by the lush greenery of the monsoons, and Red Magno, inspired by India's iron-rich soil.

Also Read: Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Buys BMW iX Electric SUV Worth Rs 1.39 Crore

Diving into further details, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition also gets a 'One of Thirty' plaque placed on the rear spare wheel cover. There is also a unique finish for the side protection strip covering the length of the vehicle. All of this is complemented by 22-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels with gold colour.

The interior features a two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Biege and Black Nappa leather upholstery, along with Open-pore natural walnut wood trim on the dashboard. However, the standout aspect of the Collector's Edition is the opportunity for customers to have their personal name engraved on the dashboard grab handle, creating a uniquely exclusive touch for each owner.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition continues to have the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine supported by a 48V mild-hybrid tech. This unit is tuned to push out 585 hp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid system contributes 22 hp of boost. This power is transferred to all four wheels via the 4Matic system, routed by a 9-speed DCT automatic gearbox.