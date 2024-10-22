2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India At Rs 3.60 Crore: Price, Specs, Features

Mercedes-Benz India has launched one of its much-anticipated models in the country. The car that remains a dream for the larger part of the automotive enthusiasts' community - the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The boxy SUV is loved for its rugged looks, unmistakable presence, and mind-boggling performance. In the updated MY24 form, the G 63 AMG is priced from Rs 3.60 crore, ex-showroom.

2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63: Brain-Staggering Performance

The G 63 is powered by an AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that is handcrafted and delivers 585 Hp and 850 Nm torque, along with an additional electric boost of 15 kW coming courtesy of a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The SUV possesses the aerodynamics of a brick but manages to reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds. The electronically limited 240 kmph top speed is another delight. This time around, the G 63 also gets a Launch Control.

For tough roads, the G 63 features an AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. In addition, it gets the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active, hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive adjustable damping. The redesigned off-road control unit provides an overview of essential information for off-road driving in both the driver and central multimedia displays, including vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tire pressure, and temperature, as well as the status of the differential locks. The "Transparent Hood" function can be selected via the off-road menu.

2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63: Unapologetic Road Presence

The G 63 dons the classic and familiar G-Class silhouette, characterized by a new AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvres, stainless-steel inserts, and the AMG crest on the hood and in the exterior mirror projections for the first time. Buyers are also offered the choice of 22-inch alloy wheels and a host of colour choices.

2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63: Updated Tech On Inside

The latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system makes its way to the G 63 with 12.3-inch driver and multimedia displays with touch control, smartphone integration via Wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and USB-C ports for mobile devices.

The cabin is upholstered in Nappa leather, featuring carbon fibre accents, and a customizable ambient lighting system, including ambient lighting for the air vents. The Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with 18 speakers and 760W output further accentuates the overall cabin experience.

The G 63 includes a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and 360-degree camera systems, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Also, Mercedes claims that it offers much-improved NVH protection inside the cabin.

MANUFAKTUR: Extensive Customization

The MANUFAKTUR range allows for extensive personalization, offering exclusive paint colours and interior elements like spare wheel rings, seat trims, decorative stitching, and more. Customers can choose from 31 unique upholstery options and 29 paint options, providing nearly limitless customization possibilities.