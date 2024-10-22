Toyota Offering Massive Benefits On Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder This Month: Full Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motors is enjoying a sweet time with its rather small line-up in the Indian market. While the company has a handful of products, they certainly are the top tiers in their respective segments. Be it the Toyota Innova Hycross, Fortuner/Hilux, or Land Cruiser 300. For the mass-market segment, the Japanese marque sells rebadged avatars of another Japanese giant - Maruti Suzuki. To ensure it manages to catch hold of more buyers this festive season, the brand is offering big discounts on select models, along with the introduction of a few limited edition models.

Toyota Glanza

For the Toyota Glanza, buyers can avail of a Rs 20,000 cash discount, along with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, Toyota is providing a 5-year warranty on this model, making it a solid deal for those looking for a reliable and well-equipped hatchback. Also, there's a limited edition of Glanza on sale this festive season.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Turbo

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Turbo comes with a Rs 35,000 cash discount and a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. To sweeten the deal, Toyota is also offering a 5-year warranty, making this a great option for those seeking performance with peace of mind. In addition, a limited edition variant of the Taisor has been introduced into the market for a limited time.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid

Customers interested in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid can enjoy a Rs 30,000 cash discount, paired with a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, and the added security of a 5-year warranty. This offer is aimed at eco-conscious buyers looking for fuel-efficient performance.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The ever-popular Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a whopping Rs 1 lakh cash discount, making it an excellent time to invest in this spacious and versatile family MPV.

Toyota Innova Hycross

For the Toyota Innova Hycross, there are no discounts currently being offered. However, this model's reputation for luxury and performance continues to draw interest from premium buyers.

Toyota Hilux Pickup

The rugged Toyota Hilux Pickup comes with heavy dealer-end discount offers amounting to several lakhs. Buyers can negotiate directly with dealers to get the best possible deal on this powerful utility vehicle.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner enthusiasts can benefit from a Rs 30,000 cash discount, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh. This makes the Fortuner an attractive choice for those wanting a premium SUV with substantial savings.

Toyota Fortuner Legender

For the Toyota Fortuner Legender, there's a Rs 75,000 cash discount along with a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus. Toyota is also throwing in an accessories package, making this premium variant even more appealing.

Toyota Camry

The premium Toyota Camry comes with an enticing offer of Rs 1.5 lakh cash discount, a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus, a 5-year warranty, and an additional Rs 50,000 corporate discount. This is one of the best deals for buyers looking to enter the luxury sedan segment with significant savings.