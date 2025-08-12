Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gets New Colour Options, Extended Safety Net

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has updated one of its best-selling products in the Indian market - Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based SUV will now be available in the Bluish Black paint scheme. Alongside, it now gets six airbags as a standard across all trims.

The upgrade now equips all variants of the Urban Cruiser Taisor with six airbags as standard, offering enhanced protection for both the driver and passengers. With this update, TKM has expanded the safety feature across the entire variant lineup - E, S, S+, G, and V, ensuring complete occupant protection.

The newly standard airbag system includes dual front airbags, two side airbags, and two curtain airbags, delivering 360-degree protection in various driving scenarios. This move reflects Toyota's global safety philosophy and responds to evolving customer expectations for safer mobility options, particularly in the compact SUV segment.

Powered by two efficient engine options - a 1.2L K-Series petrol and a spirited 1.0L turbo petrol, the vehicle delivers exceptional mileage of up to 22.79 km/l and supports multiple transmission choices, including 5MT, 5AMT, and 6AT.

The interiors feature a premium dual-tone cabin, 60:40 split rear seats, rear AC vents, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For enhanced comfort and control, the Taisor comes loaded with convenience features such as cruise control, paddle shifters (AT), wireless charging, and Toyota i-Connect with smartwatch and voice assistant compatibility.

Ensuring peace of mind on every drive, the Taisor is equipped with advanced safety technologies, including Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and now, six airbags as standard across all variants.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is backed by a 3-year/100,000 km warranty, extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km, along with Toyota's hallmark Express Maintenance service and 24x7 roadside assistance. The Toyota Urban Cruiser offers exceptional value at a compelling starting price of Rs. 7.77 lacs [ex-showroom].