2024 Kia Carnival Review: Comfortable And Tech-Savvy

I drove the new Kia Carnival. It's big and commands a massive road presence, yet this time around, the focus has been on making it appear upmarket. Here's the first drive report of the fourth-generation facelifted model of Kia's XL-sized MPV.

I wonder if any car has gained in stocks as much as Kia bets on the new Carnival. At Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it has clearly distanced itself from the likes of Hycross and Invicto. And it feels so. Be it the design, interior or the way it drives, the Carnival is more likeable than before. The face is new, thanks to a wider grille and upright stance, Carnival looks a bit SUV-ish. The LED headlights are vertically stacked and the L-shaped daytime running lights are profiled more sharply.

The 18-inch alloys are minorly tweaked. The side profile remains largely unchanged. The sidestep comes as an accessory. Massive sliding second doors are unique to Carnival. The quarter glass between the C- and D-pillar has grown in size and the treatment of the panel in between is also different. The design changes on the rear of Carnival, much like the face, are similar to other Kia SUVs. The electric tailgate is more upright, and connected LED light strips join the reprofiled tail lamps. The washer is neatly tucked behind the spoiler. Gone is the chubby and flowy look, the Carnival now stands tall with sharp creases on the profile.

Available only in a single, fully loaded trim, Carnival gets a 2+2+3 layout. Even with all three rows up, the boot space stands at a handsome 627 litres. The loading lip is deep and dragging heavy luggage out of it will be exhausting.

Step inside the Carnival, and there is a stark difference in the cabin compared to its predecessor. The brown leatherette fabric feels premium and the fit and finish levels have improved. The third row is spacious, compared to most MPVs out there. The third row is nicely appointed, thanks to three adjustable headrests, roof-mounted AC vents, cubby holes and dedicated charging ports. The thigh support is somewhat lacking but the increased quarter glass area with privacy blinds makes the space pretty usable for adults.

The middle captain seats are no less than a private lounge. The flexibility of the seats is amazing, especially when the third row is empty. The seats can be moved fore and aft, and sideways manually, while electric adjustments allow reclining, thigh and calf support adjustment. The captain seats are large and supportive, headrests are nicely contoured to provide lateral support and overall come with heating and ventilation features. The passengers can adjust the air conditioning setting according to their preference due to a 3-zone AC. The window glass area is colossal and thankfully comes with electric blinds. Be it the touch of a button or using the key fob, the massive doors can be shut electrically shut or opened in several ways. Carnival misses out on a panoramic sunroof and instead gets a split, dual-pane sunroof which is actually not a bad thing. The wheelbase is unchanged, hence the space in all three rows continues to be similar.

I wonder if buyers of Carnival barely would wish to drive the MPV. In case they do, the driver's seat is a definitive upgrade over the previous generation. In fact, the first Carnival that appeared in the Indian landscape in 2020 was the second-gen model. It was discontinued last year, and now what you see in the facelifted fourth-generation model. A model change has resulted in a complete overhaul of the cabin. The level-2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) is now a standard fitment. The crisp projection of the 360-degree camera is surely a boon for Carnival to navigate through tight city spaces. The displays are new. It is a free-standing unit that packs dual 12.3-inch screens, which are marginally tilted towards the driver. The tactile response is sharp, the layout is clean. It comes with a host of new features to keep the driver and passengers entertained. The driver's display is a complete makeover. The fully digital unit packs plenty of information and how it appears is easily legible.

The steering wheel is new, and so is the dashboard layout. Attention to detail is high and touch points are soft and feel premium. The new steering wheel is a 4-spoke unit, has a better grip than before and has new buttons for several ADAS functionalities. The finish on the door handles, keys and lever is pleasant, which is a massive departure from the previous Carnival. Kia has left no stones unturned with creature comfort. Wireless charging, wireless Android Auto, Carplay connectivity, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVMs, head-up display and more. The front seats are electrically adjustable and have heating and cooling functions like the middle-row seats. The audio output of the 12-speaker Bose Stereo is also bassy and enjoyable. There is no dearth of storage space as well. Be it a deep box under the front armrest or a sizeable glovebox, the Carnival has plenty of nifty storage spaces.

Under the hood is the identical 2.2-litre diesel engine that generated 193 PS and 441 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic torque converter. The torque has dropped by 1 Nm and the power 7 PS. The fall in numbers is not visible, and the engine has a strong mid-range pull. The power delivery is gradual and the Carnival feels best on the highways, cruising comfortably at 100 kmph. There are drive modes but even in sport, the performance doesn't alter much. The gear holds the line a little longer, allowing the driver to revv the engine more for smoother overtakes. There are paddle shifters, in case one wishes to drive it enthusiastically.

The ride is supple and Carnival easily glides over road imperfections. The suspension is set on the softer side to reduce the impact of road undulations. Don't expect a great deal of handling from Carnival. The wheelbase spans over 3 metres, and the straight-line stability is good. The cabin insulation is commendable as well, filtering out the diesel purr or road noise. The bite from all-disc brakes has improved. In terms of safety, Carnival gets 8 airbags as standard along with hill assist control, tyre pressure monitor, front, rear and side parking sensors and ADAS level-2 suite.

While the takers of Carnival may be far too few compared to the Seltos and Sonet, the ones who can drive it home will be the happiest. It's spacious, premium, tech-savvy and faces no threat in the market. It might not be fun to drive, but it outscores the test of comfort.