Skoda Kylaq (Tata Nexon Rival) Driven: Top 5 Things About It - Watch Video

Skoda is finally gearing up to make its mark in the highly competitive compact SUV segment with the all-new Kylaq. Though still under wraps with camouflage, this sub-4m SUV is built on the robust MQB-A platform and aims to challenge established leaders like the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon. With this category accounting for nearly 20% of the Indian market, the Kylaq is poised to make a significant impact. While we couldn't get a full look at the interiors, there are some standout details and exciting features you need to know. In this article, we'll walk you through the top 5 things about Skoda's promising new entrant-the Kylaq.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq First Impressions; Should You Wait?

Longer Wheelbase Than Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Kylaq is a sub-4m compact SUV that will go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Well, the only car that manages to have a wheelbase longer than the Kylaq's 2,566 mm is the XUV 3XO. The Kylaq will subsequently offer more space on the inside than most of its rivals, as the Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, and Venue have a wheelbase of 2,500 mm or less

. On the flip side, the Kylaq is longer than the XUV at 3,995 mm of length, which is identical to the Brezza's.

Premium Design With Sporty Elements

We drove the car in its camo'ed avatar. Ye we do know, the camouflage caught your attention. It features alphabets from various Indian languages, designed by Mad artist Rob. But what we can tell you is that on the exterior, expect a new design language from Skoda with a curvier front, dual DRL setups, and headlamps. The tail lamps are small but seem well-proportioned to the size of the SUV.

Powerful, Tested Powertrain

Powered by a 1.0L TSI engine paired with a manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, the Kylaq offers 115 Hp and 178 Nm of torque. We have experienced this powertrain on the more premium offerings of the brand, namely Kushaq and Slavia. The setup is potent and frugal. We feel that it will deliver the performance anticipated from the higher spectrum of the compact SUV space.

Certainly A Driver's Car!

During the test drive on a closed track, the ride quality felt solid, absorbing bumps well. The suspension handles rough terrain smoothly without being uncomfortable. On a go-kart track, we tested the car's handling, doing slalom tests, moose tests, and evaluating its braking capabilities. Yes, we are happy to report that we closed our day with a smile.

Robust Safety Standards

The Kushaq and Slavia has bagged a 5-star GNCAP crash test rating. The Kylaq is expected to bag the same marks. As the safety is enhanced with hot-stamped steel and a reworked crash management system on the Kylaq, as opposed to other products based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. While much remains under wraps, the car is expected to feature some segment-first innovations to its cabin.