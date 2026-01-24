Skoda Slavia Facelift To Launch In India By 2026 End

Skoda Auto India recently unveiled the Kushaq facelift in the Indian market and now plans on updating the Slavia. The updated version of the sedan will be revealed by 2026, as confirmed by the officials of the brand in a conversation with NDTV Automate. Before the official event, the car was spied testing on different occasions, revealing a few details of the changes to come.

Notably, the sedan is one of the higher-selling models in the automaker's current lineup and competes against models like Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City. These models are also due for an update. Meanwhile, the City is expected to get its next-generation version in 2027.

Based on the spy shots of the model revealed earlier, the Skoda Slavia is expected to get a revised front end with a vertically slatted grille, headlamp units, and fog lamps. All of this will be complemented by changes in the design of the bumper. It now gets an air dam with a web-like design. Similarly, the rear end of the car will get an updated design for the taillights and the rear bumper.

Within the cabin, the updated Slavia is expected to get some significant upgrades that align with its SUV counterpart. The list of features might consist of refreshed upholstery, an upgraded infotainment system, a revamped digital instrument cluster, and the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. For higher-end variants, there may also be unique features in the segment, such as a massage function for the rear seats.

As this is a facelift, it is unlikely that Skoda will modify the existing direct injection turbo-petrol engine range for the Slavia. Hence, the 115hp 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, as well as the 150 hp 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, are expected to remain unchanged. Chances are, the brand might add an 8-speed torque converter, as in the case of the Kushaq.