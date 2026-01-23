Bugatti Crafts One-Off FKP Hommage As Tribute To Veyron With 1,578 HP W16

Bugatti has unveiled the FKP Hommage, a one-off creation that pays tribute to the Veyron hypercar and the man behind its creation, Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piech. Created by the Programme Solitaire, the FKP Hommage is the second project of the French automaker's ultra-bespoke division, following the Brouillard. In terms of looks, it closely follows the Veyron but is actually the Chiron, which has been around since 2016.

Packing a host of tributes, the FKP Hommage brings back the legendary W16 engine, which will be replaced by a V-16 hybrid powertrain in modern Bugatti cars. The new power-packed unit has been developed by Cosworth and is employed on Tourbillon. Coming back to the W16, it sucks in air with a quad-turbocharger setup, belting out 1578 hp of power. This is the same setup that was used in the Chiron Super Sport.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Snapped: Look What's Changed

Visually, the car remains faithful to the Veyron with a classic two-tone colour scheme consisting of a black-tinted carbon-fiber rear section with red flanks. To make the relation even more evident, it sports the horseshoe grille created from solid aluminium black for a three-dimensional look. The narrow-looking headlights are borrowed from the Chiron, complemented by oval-shaped air intakes.

Veyron-inspired elements continue with two additional ducts that pop up on the roof with a silver finish. The 20-inch wheels in front and the 21-inch wheels at the rear end borrow the blocky design from the Veyron and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubbers. Moving toward the rear, the car gets two circular elements again, paying its respects to the hypercar from the 2000s.

Also Read: Meet World's Largest Car Safety Test Center In China, With 5 Guinness World Records

The interior of the cabin is dominated by brown leather, setting it apart from the Chiron's interior. The previously flat-bottomed steering wheel from the Chiron has been substituted for an attractive circular variant, and the center console boasts a distinctive aesthetic with a shiny silver fish-scale trim to accommodate the exquisite physical controls.

Similar to the grille, the silver components within are crafted from solid aluminum blocks, and the dashboard prominently displays an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, a refined octagonal timepiece, resting elegantly on the center console. The only clear indication of the F.K.P. Hommage's contemporary features is the digital gauge cluster. The seating and door panels are covered in a fabric showcasing a pattern of rhombuses and jagged lines.