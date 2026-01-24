Abhay Deol Becomes Brand Ambassador For Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: Video

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Thar Roxx in the Indian market, called the Star Edition. It is the first-ever special edition version of the SUV. For its marketing, the brand has released an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who is renowned for his performances in films such as "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," "Raanjhanaa," and "Dev.D," among others.

The video begins with Abhay Deol walking towards the Thar Roxx. Before he steps into the SUV, a spotlight shines on him while he takes the steering wheel. He then drove around the SUV showcasing the visual changes incorporated in the special edition version. The clip ends with Abhay Deol walking away from the vehicle while the spotlight stays on the SUV, symbolising that it is the star.

The Star Edition of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has received visual changes over the standard version of the vehicle. Specifically, it gets piano black grille and alloy wheels, replacing the dual-tone units with a shiny metallic finish on the standard version. The SUV used in the advertisement has a Citrine Yellow with the Star Edition badge. The other colour options include Tango Red, Everest White, or Stealth Black.

On the inside, the automaker has adhered to an all-black theme with black leatherette upholstery and suede accents. Meanwhile, the list of features includes all-LED lighting, two 10.25-inch screens for instrumentation and infotainment, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, terrain modes, and more.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition is the same as the standard version of the SUV. It seeks power from either a 2.2-litre diesel engine or a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with either a manual or an automatic transmission. The Star edition is only offered with an RWD option and lacks the 4x4 system variant.