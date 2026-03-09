"We Are Responsible Citizens": Parents Respond After Mahindra Thar Surprise For Class 10 Student Sparks Outrage

A video showing a Class 10 student being surprised with a brand-new Mahindra Thar ROXX after completing his board examinations has sparked widespread debate on social media. While some viewers initially criticised the parents for allegedly gifting a luxury SUV to a minor, the family has now clarified that the vehicle was not bought for their son but for themselves.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the boy's parents walking toward the school gate while recording themselves. His father hints at a “big surprise” as they wait for their son to come out after the exam. As soon as the school gates open, his parents spot him in the crowd, and as he approaches them, his mother greets him with a warm hug and shouts, "That's our car!" The boy appears visibly excited as the family celebrates the moment.

However, the clip triggered a wave of online criticism, with many users questioning the message such gestures send, especially when the recipient is under the legal driving age. Several users expressed concern that gifting a high-end vehicle to a Class 10 student could encourage irresponsible behavior or promote material rewards for academic milestones.

Responding to the backlash, Makarandd Taayadey, the father of the teenager, issued a clarification on Facebook, explaining that the vehicle was never intended for their son to drive and calling the videos "misleading." According to him, the car was purchased for the family, and they simply chose to surprise their son with the reveal as a celebratory gesture after his exams.

Here's the video:

"Only my wife and I will drive this vehicle with all precautions, as responsible Indian citizens," he said while addressing the controversy. They emphasised that their son is aware that he cannot drive the vehicle until he reaches the legal age and obtains a proper license.

Underage driving in India

Many social media users pointed out that the video has reignited concerns about underage driving in India. Several noted that despite strict traffic regulations, instances of minors driving cars and motorcycles continue to surface across the country.

In India, the legal age to drive a car is 18, and a valid driving licence is mandatory under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Over the years, authorities have repeatedly warned parents and guardians about allowing minors to operate vehicles, stressing that it poses serious safety risks. Some users also pointed out that underage driving has been linked to several accidents in recent years, raising questions about enforcement and parental responsibility.

Others added that in many cities, it is not uncommon to see teenagers riding scooters or driving cars without licenses, particularly near schools and residential areas. These users argued that parents should play a stronger role in ensuring that young people follow traffic rules and understand the responsibilities that come with driving.