Bhopal Boy Stabbed 27 Times In 30 Seconds By Minors He Once Slapped

A class 10 student was stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds inside a snooker club in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. In an even more disturbing and daring twist, the accused themselves allegedly circulated the CCTV footage on social media.

The CCTV footage shows two minors entering the club in what appears to be a calculated, film-style manner. Within moments, they corner the victim and unleash a rapid assault using a knife and a dagger. In half a minute, the 16-year-old boy was stabbed 27 times. The attackers then fled the scene as swiftly as they had arrived.

The victim suffered more than 10 deep cuts on one wrist, while two fingers on his other hand were severed. He also sustained serious injuries to his shoulder and back. Despite the brutal assault, the teenager somehow managed to break free and escape. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police say the injured student, a resident of the Gautam Nagar police station area, was a regular at the snooker club. The accused, also 16-year-old class 10 students, attend the same coaching center as the victim. According to investigators, the motive was revenge. Days before the incident, an altercation reportedly broke out over dominance during a game of pool. It is alleged that the victim slapped both accused during.

The attack took place on the night of February 15 at a club in Ganesh Chowk. The video surfaced online on Sunday, triggering outrage across the city.

The case has raised serious questions about law enforcement response. An First Information Report (FIR) was registered under assault-related sections. After being detained, the two minors were served notices and released. Sub-Inspector Manipal Singh Bhadoria stated that the case was initially registered under sections related to assault, and more serious charges will be added once the medical report confirms the extent of injuries.

The fact that the accused allegedly posted the footage themselves has intensified public anger. Parents and residents are asking how a teenage dispute escalated into a near-fatal attack and how such brazen confidence emerged among minors accused of attempting to kill a fellow student.