Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched In India At Rs 16.85 Lakh; What's Changed?

Mahindra has launched a new special edition version of the Thar Roxx SUV called the Star Edition. It comes at a starting price of Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. For the price, consumers get aesthetic upgrades over the standard version of the vehicle. It is in sync with the brand's strategy of introducing special models like Ebony Edition, Black Edition, and others.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition focuses on visual upgrades while keeping the remaining specifications intact. To start, there is a significant incorporation of black elements in various areas. The most prominent feature is the replacement of the dual-tone alloy wheels with a black version that has a metallic finish, typically found on the standard top-end model. This is paired with a black exterior paint.

In contrast, other external components like the grille, bumper, and lighting arrangement remain the same. To highlight the special edition, the manufacturer has included a Star Edition badge at the back of the SUV, which shares a similar font and styling to the Thar Roxx badge on the vehicle. The paint scheme options for the version include Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Inside, the black theme continues with a black dashboard and leatherette seating. However, the beige roof lining and some sections of the beige door panels have been kept from the original version, creating a dual-tone appearance. Despite this, it is notably different from the Ivory White and Mocha Brown interiors available in the standard model.

The list of features for the SUV includes front ventilated seats, automatic temperature control, panoramic sunroof, steering-mounted controls, tire direction monitoring system, 10.25-inch infotainment system, six airbags, rear parking camera, TPMS, and more.

In terms of mechanics, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is likely to remain the same. It will still offer either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both options can be paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. It will be available with only an RWD drivetrain to improve accessibility among consumers.