Skoda Kushaq, Kylaq, Slavia And More Get Discount Of Up To Rs 5 Lakh In March'26

Skoda Auto India has rolled out a wide range of promotional offers this March, covering SUVs and sedans across its portfolio. Buyers can avail benefits through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate schemes and loyalty incentives, with older model-year stock receiving the most aggressive deals as dealerships push to clear inventory before the new financial year. From compact SUVs like the Kushaq and Kylaq to the flagship Kodiaq, the brand is offering savings that significantly enhance value.

Skoda Kushaq: March 2026 Offers

The Kushaq continues to be one of Skoda's most important models in India, positioned against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Grand Vitara. For March 2026, dealerships are offering notable benefits across the range. Current-year variants come with combined savings of around Rs 1.40 lakh through cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate schemes. However, older MY25 and MY24 stock is being cleared aggressively, with total benefits reaching up to Rs 3 lakh on trims such as Monte Carlo, Prestige, Sportline and Signature.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Rally Edition Rendered As Bold Off-Road SUV With Rally-Inspired Flair: Video

Engine options remain the 1.0-litre TSI (115 hp) and the 1.5-litre TSI (150 hp with cylinder deactivation), both known for their lively performance.

Skoda Slavia: March 2026 Offers

The Slavia sedan, competing with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus, is also part of the discount drive. Current MY26 units carry moderate benefits of around Rs 60,000-Rs 65,000 depending on variant and transmission. Older stock, however, is available with far larger savings, reaching close to Rs 3 lakh. This makes the Slavia an attractive option for buyers seeking European styling and driver-focused dynamics at a competitive price point.

Also Read: UK07 Rider's 150 Km/h Livestream Crash Highlights Hazards Of Driving Beyond Speed Limits

Like the Kushaq, the sedan is offered with the 1.0-litre TSI and the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI paired with DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda Kylaq: March 2026 Offers

The Kylaq, Skoda's newest entrant in the sub-4 metre SUV segment, competes with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Brezza. Despite being relatively fresh in the market, select trims are already being offered with promotional schemes. Mid-spec Signature and Signature+ variants receive the highest benefits, with combined savings of up to Rs 75,000. Automatic versions get slightly lower discounts, while the entry-level Classic trim does not feature in this month's offers. Power comes from a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic options.

Skoda Kodiaq: March 2026 Offers

At the premium end, the Kodiaq three-row SUV is receiving some of the largest discounts in Skoda's portfolio. The Sportline variant leads with benefits worth Rs 5 lakh, while the L&K Selection trim offers up to Rs 2.50 lakh. Even the entry-level Lounge variant carries savings of around Rs 1.50 lakh. Equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 190 hp, paired with a 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drive, the Kodiaq combines performance with luxury, making these offers particularly appealing.