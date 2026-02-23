Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Begins At Chakan Plant; Deliveries Start By March

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has started the production of the Kushaq at its Chakan plant in Pune, marking an important step in the company's India operations. The SUV continues to be central to the brand's growth, reinforcing its "Make in India, for India and the world" vision while setting the stage for Skoda's upcoming product launches in 2026. While the prices of the Skoda Kuhsq facelift has not been announced yet, the brand has scheduled March for the commencement of deliveries to the prospective buyers.

The Kushaq facelift is the first model created under the INDIA 2.0 program, designed specifically for Indian conditions with high localisation and competitive ownership costs. The facelift builds on this foundation, adding cosmetic and feature upgrades while retaining its strong export potential.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Rivalling Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied - What To Expect?

Mechanically, the SUV carries forward the familiar 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. The smaller unit now comes with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the older 6-speed automatic, while the manual gearbox remains unchanged. The larger 1.5-litre engine continues with the 7-speed DSG automatic, ensuring performance-oriented buyers still have a sporty option.

Design changes include a sharper front end with a piano black and chrome grille, new LED headlamps with connected DRLs, and a reworked bumper featuring LED fog lamps. Fresh 17-inch alloy wheels enhance the side profile, while the rear gets connected LED tail-lamps, sequential indicators, and a glowing red Skoda logo on the tailgate. Matte silver skid plates and new colour options such as Shimla Green, Lava Blue, Cherry Red, and Steel Grey add to the refreshed look.

Inside, the cabin adopts a dual-tone grey and beige theme with new upholstery. A panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Google-powered voice commands elevate the premium feel. Comfort features include ventilated front seats, six-way electric adjustment, and even a rear seat massage function, a first in the segment.

Also Read: Nissan Gravite To Tata Sierra: 5 Most Affordable Cars With Reclining Rear Seats

Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, and disc brakes with brake disc wiping technology.