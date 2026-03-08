Tata Sierra Rally Edition Rendered As Bold Off-Road SUV With Rally-Inspired Flair: Video

Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra SUV in India, reintroducing the iconic nameplate after about 20-years. Soon, the SUV got customers' attention and right from its booking phase in December 2025, secured over 70,000 orders within the first 24 hours. Cumulative bookings soon surpassed 1 lakh units, signalling strong market reception among Indian buyers seeking a blend of nostalgia and modern features.

Now, we came across a render of the Tata Sierra, the Tata Sierra Rally Edition offers a fresh take on the new Sierra SUV, imagined with rally-inspired styling and performance cues. Created by Bimble Designs, the render envisions the Sierra with a sportier stance, featuring wider body panels, flared arches, and rally-spec wheels that give it a purposeful look. A large rear wing adds to the aggressive silhouette, while the lowered stance and aerodynamic body kits suggest speed and stability on rough terrain.

The livery combines bold blue and black shades with sponsor decals that read names of brands like Red Bull, Pirelli, DHL, and more giving the SUV a motorsport-ready identity. The "TATA SIERRA" branding is prominently displayed along the sides, while racing numbers and WRC-style graphics reinforce its rally character. At the front, auxiliary rally lights and a sleek grille design enhance its rugged yet modern appeal.

Inside the concept, rally elements such as a visible roll cage and stripped-down racing cues hint at a machine built for endurance events. While purely a digital creation, the Sierra Rally Edition blends the appeal of Tata's latest SUV with contemporary motorsport aesthetics. It's a creative exercise that imagines how the Sierra could look if adapted for the rally stage, sparking interest among enthusiasts.

Talking about the road-spec version, the Tata Sierra gets two 1.5-liter petrol engines for the brand. One is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 106 hp and 145 Nm, which can be combined with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The other option is a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 160 hp and 255 Nm, available exclusively with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The SUV brought a nostalgic design inspired by its older predecessor. An upright stance with a boxy design, all packed on a compact scale. It also maintains its modern appeal with lighting elements. Things are made better with silver skid plates, a clamshell, and 19-inch wheels.

The cabin offers a premium feel with a triple-screen setup in the top variants, panoramic sunroof, four-spoke steering wheel, and more. In addition to the 12.3-inch triple-display arrangement, it features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, auto-dimming interior rear view mirrors, a push-start button, a floating centre console, steering wheel controls, concealed wipers, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, a powered tailgate, and a stylish E-shifter.