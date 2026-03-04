Delhi Watch Company's Limited-Edition Tata Sierra Timepiece Launched

To mark the revival of the legendary Tata Sierra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles partnered with Delhi Watch Company to create a limited-edition timepiece that captures the SUV's spirit in wearable form. Priced at Rs 16,999 and limited to just 500 numbered pieces, the watch has now been launched. The design philosophy was deliberately kept clean, echoing the Sierra's understated yet iconic character.

The true inspiration lies in the SUV's distinctive B-pillar, whose sharp angles have been translated into the bezel, interacting with the crystal in the same way the pillar meets the glass on the car. Subtle details, including a hidden horse motif and topographic patterns, are woven into the design as Easter eggs, paying tribute to the Sierra's legacy while offering collectors a symbol of individuality and craftsmanship.

Sierra's return was celebrated with a series of collaborations that reflect originality and self-expression. Gully Labs reimagined its flagship sneaker, Dvaita, with Sierra-inspired topographic lines, a horse emblem, and a signature yellow heel patch, blending streetwear with automotive design.

HUEMN created a capsule collection of T-shirts, jackets, and caps that distilled the SUV's DNA into bold wearable art. Nappa Dori crafted travel gear inspired by the Sierra's silhouette and earthy palette, combining heritage with modern luxury. Starbucks joined in with an exclusive tumbler featuring topographical line patterns and the SUV's silhouette, symbolizing shared journeys and mindful moments. Together, these collaborations celebrated the Sierra's ethos of individuality and creativity.

The SUV itself has made a powerful comeback. Officially launched on 25 November 2025, the production-ready Tata Sierra quickly became one of the most anticipated vehicles in India. Deliveries began on 15 January 2026, and within just two months, Tata Motors announced that over 10,000 units had already been delivered. The Sierra had generated immense buzz during its booking phase in December 2025, securing more than 70,000 orders within the first 24 hours and crossing 1 lakh cumulative bookings soon after. To meet demand, Tata ramped up production at its Sanand facility, aiming for 15,000 units per month and a potential annual output of 1.5 lakh units.

Under the hood, the Sierra introduces two 1.5-litre petrol engines. The first is a naturally aspirated unit producing 106 hp and 145 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The second option is a turbo-petrol engine delivering 160 hp and 255 Nm, available exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic. An electric Sierra EV is also scheduled for launch in June 2026, expanding the lineup further.

The SUV's design blends nostalgia with modernity, featuring an upright stance, boxy proportions, silver skid plates, a clamshell bonnet, and 19-inch wheels. Inside, the cabin offers a premium feel with a triple-screen setup in top variants, a panoramic sunroof, and a four-spoke steering wheel. Features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, push-start ignition, a floating centre console, concealed wipers, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, a powered tailgate, and a stylish electronic shifter.