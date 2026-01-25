Skoda Kylaq CNG Under Consideration - Everything We Know So Far

Skoda India is reportedly exploring the idea of equipping its most affordable SUV, the Kylaq, with a CNG powertrain. As per an Autocar report, the company is considering a factory or dealer-level CNG kit option, aimed at boosting fuel efficiency and enhancing the Kylaq's competitiveness against rivals that already provide CNG alternatives. This move could position the Kylaq as a more economical and eco-friendly choice in the sub-4 metre SUV segment.

The sub-4-metre SUV category has become the most hotly contested segment in India's automotive market, with multiple manufacturers rolling out affordable compact SUVs to capture buyers' attention. Skoda entered this space with the Kylaq in late 2024, and the model has quickly gained traction. In fact, the Kylaq registered sales of over 45,000 units last year, solidifying its position as a crucial product for the Skoda-Volkswagen Group in India and underscoring its growing popularity among consumers.

Unlike competitors that provide factory-fitted CNG options, Skoda may adopt a strategy similar to Citroen, Renault, and Nissan by offering dealer-level retrofit kits. These kits, developed in collaboration with third-party CNG specialists, will carry government approval and include warranty coverage. Building on the strong momentum of the Kylaq, Skoda has already expanded the SUV's lineup with new Classic+, Signature+, and Prestige+ trims, along with the announcement of a Sportline variant. With the addition of a CNG option, the Kylaq is poised to broaden its appeal-not just to performance-focused buyers, but also to everyday users seeking efficiency and practicality.

Following its evaluation, Skoda is likely to introduce the Kylaq CNG exclusively with the 1.0-litre TSI manual powertrain, a move aimed at simplifying the lineup and keeping costs in check. Running on CNG will result in a minor dip in performance, though the engine remains capable of delivering up to 115 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of torque, ensuring a balance between efficiency and usability.

Skoda is preparing to roll out a Sportline variant of the Kylaq in the latter half of this year. Much like the Monte Carlo edition seen on the Kushaq facelift, this version will showcase a striking all-black theme, adding a sportier and more premium appeal to the SUV's lineup.