2024 Kia Carnival Launched At Rs 63.90 Lakh; Price, Features & Engine Details

Kia India has launched the fourth-generation Carnival at a price of Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is coming in as a CBU, which explains the monumental price hike-essentially almost double the last-gen model that sold for Rs 35.50 lakh in its most expensive trim. Kia has confirmed that it has already received 2,796 bookings for the new Carnival, which is available in a single Limousine variant as a 7-seater.

The Kia Carnival comes equipped with auto LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a dual electric sunroof, while the LED tail lamps are connected by an LED light bar. Inside, it features a two-tone interior with a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 12-speaker Bose system, an 11-inch head-up display, a 12-way powered driver seat, and an 8-way powered passenger seat, along with ventilation and heating for the front-row seats. Other highlights include shift-by-wire, 64-colour ambient lighting, rain sensing wipers and push button start/stop.

The second row offers sliding and reclining seats with ventilation, heating, and leg support, along with roof-mounted AC vents, sunshades for all windows, and electrically sliding doors. In terms of safety features, it includes 8 airbags, Level 2 ADAS features, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill-assist control.

Powering the Kia Carnival Limousine is a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 193 hp and 441 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic. Kia is also offering the Carnival with a package that includes 3 years of free maintenance, warranty, and RSA benefits.