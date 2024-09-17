New Kia Carnival MPV Gets Over 1,800 Pre-Orders Before Launch

The new-gen Kia Carnival will be launched in India on October 3, 2024

The new-gen Kia Carnival will be launched in India on October 3, 2024 and the company opened the order books on September 16, 2024. In just 24 hours, Kia India received 1,822 pre-orders for the new Carnival. This is a new benchmark for the segment and also, surpassed the first-day bookings for 1,410 units, for the previous generation. Kia India sold 14,542 units of the last generation of the Kia Carnival in three years of sales. The new-gen Carnival is already on sale in global markets. Interested customers can book the new-gen Kia Carnival by paying Rs. 2 lakh as booking amount.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, stated, 'This is a proud moment for us, with the new Carnival setting new standards. We are confident the Carnival Limousine will redefine the segment. With its distinctive design, luxurious features, and segment-first technologies, the Carnival continues to push industry benchmarks.'

Expect Kia India to offer more than one engine option on the Carnival with multiple gearbox choices. We expect the MPV to be priced at a premium over the previous model, between Rs. 45 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Carnival promises to be even more luxurious than the older model with it getting features like electric adjustment for second row seats and ventilation, one-touch smart sliding doors, dual-sunroof, a 12-speaker premium Bose audio system, dual-panoramic curved display with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument console. The new Carnival also gets level 2 ADAS tech with 23 autonomous features and a variety of safety systems and comfort features.