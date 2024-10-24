Cricketer Suresh Raina Takes Delivery Of 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine In India

Kia Carnival Limousine has just been launched in the country as the brand's flagship ICE vehicle in the country. The company has also announced the commencement of deliveries in India, and the first-ever delivered example goes to the cricketer Suresh Raina. The premium MPV is delivered to the cricketer via the Jayanti Kia dealership.

The dealership posted the pictures and videos on Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations, Mr. Suresh Raina on your new Kia Carnival Limousine-your very own luxury liner! Thank you for placing your trust in us for your car purchase. We're proud to deliver the first Kia Carnival to the Indian Cricketer." Kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhary also congratulated the cricketer in the comments.

The 2024 Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 193 hp and 441 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic. Kia is also offering the Carnival with a package that includes 3 years of free maintenance, warranty, and RSA benefits.

The Carnival is now priced at Rs 63.90 lakh, and it gets a loads of features, namely auto LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a dual electric sunroof, while the LED tail lamps are connected by an LED light bar.

Inside, it features a two-tone interior with a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 12-speaker Bose system, an 11-inch head-up display, a 12-way powered driver seat, and an 8-way powered passenger seat, along with ventilation and heating for the front-row seats.

Other highlights include shift-by-wire, 64-colour ambient lighting, rain sensing wipers and push button start/stop.