2025 Jeep Meridian Launched At Rs 24.99 Lakh; 5-Seater Variant Introduced

Jeep India launched the updated Meridian on Monday, starting at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian is now available in four trims with the fresh introduction of entry-level Longitude and Longitude Plus trims. Originally launched as a 7-seater SUV, the company has also introduced the 5-seater variant of Meridian.

Ex-showroom prices:

Longitude: Rs 24.99 lakh

Longitude Plus: Rs 27.50 lakh

Limited(O): Rs 30.49 lakh

Overland: Rs 36.49 lakh

Bookings at Jeep dealerships across India with a down payment of Rs 50,000 has begun. Deliveries will start by the end of October. The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 170 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm.

The cabin is wrapped with vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. The 7-seater Meridian has a boot space of 481 litres with five occupants and 170 litres with all seven seats in use. The five-seater variant offers 670 litres of boot space.

The Jeep Meridian is equipped with a 10.25-inch full-digital cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Jeep Meridian also introduces an upgraded connectivity suite with Uconnect connected services with GSDP 2.0 connectivity protocol for a truly modern driving experience. Some of the key featuresincludeAutomatic SOS Call, Remote Engine Start/Stop with AC Preconditioning, Alexa Home to Vehicle, Smartwatch Extension, Vehicle Health Report with alert, Connected One-Box Navigation Search with live traffic, weather and incident updates, and OTA firmware updates.

Other highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, a wireless charger and a panoramic sunroof.

The Jeep Meridian offers an ADAS suit on its top-of-the-line Overland variant. Equipped with a front radar and camera-based system, the Jeep Meridian now offers adaptive cruise control with stop and go, intelligent speed assist, full speed forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, surround view monitor, smart beam assist, blind spot detection and driver attention alert among others.

“With the additional variants, we're excited to cater to a diverse audience, staying true to our commitment to making Jeep more accessible to enthusiasts in India,” said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.