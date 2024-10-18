2025 Jeep Meridian Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Official Launch

Jeep India has opened bookings for the MY2025 Jeep Meridian in India. The D-segment SUV is expected to launch next week to go against the likes of the Nissan X-Trail, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and more. The company has revealed some important details about the SUV, and we talk about them in this read. Also, the SUV can be booked either by visiting the showroom or through the company's website.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Improved Connectivity & Tech

The 2025 Jeep Meridian comes equipped with Uconnect Connected Services, offering over 30 connected and remote features, including Alexa home-to-SUV control, Remote Engine Start with AC Pre-Condition, Auto SOS, Geo-fencing, and Remote Vehicle Monitoring. The updated Meridian also gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.2-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, and a wireless charger. The 2025 Meridian offers both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations for the first time.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Reinforced Safety

Safety is paramount in the 2025 Meridian. It gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and 70+ safety and security features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Big on Capability

The 2025 Jeep Meridian gets a 4x4 system featuring a Selec-Terrain system. Further, it gets a Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension system and a ground clearance of 203 mm. The Meridian's water-wading depth stands at 16 inches.