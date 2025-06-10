Jeep Offers Discount Worth Rs 3.90 Lakh In June'25, Check Deets

Jeep has been trying to boost its sales numbers in the Indian market. In order to achieve this goal, Jeep has now announced offers for its lineup in India. Prospective customers can avail offers up to Rs 3.90 lakh on the Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, this offer is only valid till June end. Also, this information has been provided by our dealership source, and it may vary from city to city and across dealerships.

Jeep Compass: June 2025 Offers

The Jeep Compass gets offers worth Rs 2.95 lakh in June 2025. This offer includes a consumer offer up to Rs 1.70 lakh, a corporate benefit up to Rs 1.10 lakh, and a special offer worth Rs 15,000.

The Jeep Compass has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that churns out 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The prices of the Compass begin from Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian: June 2025 Offers

The Jeep Meridian will get a total benefit worth Rs 3.90 lakh in June 2025. This includes up to Rs 2.30 lakh as a consumer offer, corporate benefits up to Rs 1.30 lakh, and up to Rs 15,000 as a special offer.

The prices of the Jeep Meridian start from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and extend up to Rs 38.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Grand Cherokee: June 2025 Offers

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a discount of up to Rs 3 lakh in June 2025. It has a single variant available in the Indian market, priced at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom).