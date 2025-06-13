Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic 2025 Result Declared, Download Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, ubterjeep.co.in

The JEEP-2025 examination was conducted on June 8 across various exam centres of Uttarakhand.

The JEEP-2025 result has been declared today, June 13, 2025. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

UK Polytechnic Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTE), Dehradun has declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination, Polytechnic (JEEP) today, June 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, ubterjeep.co.in.

JEEP is conducted for admission to diploma-level engineering and technology programs in both government and private polytechnic institutes.

UK Polytechnic Result 2025: How To Download UK Polytechnic Result?

Visit the official website, uberjeep.co.in.

On the homepage, click on "Download Rank Card".

A new screen will open.

Enter your roll number.

Click on " Show" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Print and save your result for future reference.

UK Polytechnic Result 2025: Details On The Marksheet

Candidate Name

Roll number

Category

Gender

Group

Father/Husband's Name

Date of birth

Subcategory

Application form number

Your Rank

The JEEP-2025 examination was conducted on June 8 across various exam centres of Uttarakhand.