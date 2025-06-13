Advertisement

Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic 2025 Result Declared, Download Here

UK Polytechnic Result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, ubterjeep.co.in.

Read Time: 1 min
Education Result
  • The JEEP-2025 examination was conducted on June 8 across various exam centres of Uttarakhand.
  • The JEEP-2025 result has been declared today, June 13, 2025.
UK Polytechnic Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education  (UBTE), Dehradun has declared  the result for Joint Entrance Examination, Polytechnic (JEEP) today, June 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, ubterjeep.co.in.

JEEP is conducted for admission to diploma-level engineering and technology programs in both government and private polytechnic institutes.

UK Polytechnic Result 2025: How To Download UK Polytechnic Result?

  • Visit the official website,  uberjeep.co.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Download Rank Card".
  • A new screen will open.
  • Enter your roll number.
  • Click on " Show" button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Print and save your result for future reference.

UK Polytechnic Result 2025: Details On The Marksheet

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll number 
  • Category 
  • Gender
  • Group
  • Father/Husband's Name
  • Date of birth
  • Subcategory
  • Application form number
  • Your Rank

The JEEP-2025 examination was conducted on June 8 across various exam centres of Uttarakhand.

