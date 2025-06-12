Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Buys BMW iX Electric SUV Worth Rs 1.39 Crore

Bollywood celebrities are slowly adopting luxury electric vehicles, and the latest to join the list is Dia Mirza. The actress, known for her environmental activism, appears to be advancing her agenda with her latest purchase, a fully electric BMW iX. Classified as a luxurious electric vehicle in the Indian market, the EV comes at a starting price of Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) and seems to be a perfect fit for the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) Ambassador's garage.

The update on Dia Mirza's new BMW iX was shared on Instagram with pictures and videos of her taking the delivery. With this EV in her garage, the actress has joined the list of celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as an owner of the vehicle. Additionally, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has also been seen driving the vehicle.

Dia Mirza's new EV also gets unique features, such as a hexagonal steering wheel and an extensive curved display that includes a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The iX is also equipped with numerous features, such as an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and multi-functional seats that offer memory and massage capabilities.

Dia Mirza's BMW iX xDrive50 comes packed with a 111.5 kWh battery pack, which offers a WLTP range of 635 km on a single charge. The charge from the battery is transferred to two electric motors, one placed on each axle, giving it all-wheel-drive capacity. The combined output of these motors is rated at 523 hp and 765 Nm torque. When put to use, they can propel the SUV from zero to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

The battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 35 minutes using a 195 kW DC charger, in 97 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, in roughly 5.5 hours with a 22 kW AC charger, and in about 11 hours when using an 11 kW AC charger.