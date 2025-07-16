BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

BMW Group India is set to launch the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe in the Indian market tomorrow, on July 17. In the meantime, the Bavarian automaker has already started accepting pre-bookings for the model. Potential customers can get their bookings through the online portal or at dealerships across the country. Before we get into the details, it's important to note that initially, only the petrol variant called the 218 Gran Coupe will be offered.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Dimensions

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is based on the UKL2 platform, the same as its predecessor. As a result, the car's wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,670 mm and its width at 1,800 mm. However, the overall length has been increased by 20 mm, bringing it to 4,546 mm, while the height has risen by 25 mm to reach 1,445 mm. This results in a cargo capacity of 430 litres.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design

In addition to the dimensions, the design has been updated. The vehicle now boasts a more aggressive look, highlighted by adaptive LED headlights and a backlit grille. Thanks to the M Sport package, the car presents a bolder bumper design along with darkened accents. This is further enhanced by the inclusion of 18-inch alloy wheels, which are standard.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Cabin, Features

Inside, the BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport exemplifies the brand's signature minimalist aesthetic. A standout feature is the curved glass panel linking the 10.7-inch infotainment screen with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which is tilted toward the driver for improved visibility. These displays function on BMW's latest OS9 software. The seat and door upholstery comes in a uniform dark mocha brown shade, although various upholstery options are available.

A panoramic sunroof is standard, along with features like a wireless charger, wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, automatic parking capabilities, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and a digital key for remotely controlling essential functions like locking/unlocking, pre-cooling the cabin, and accessing the boot.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Powertrain

To begin with, the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe will be offered only in petrol variants. Under the hood lies a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque, with power directed to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Overall, this vehicle poses a strong competition to the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.