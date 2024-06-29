Shraddha Kapoor On Amitabh Bachchan's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD: 'Kya North, Kya South...'

Big B in Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor, who starred with Amitabh Bachchan in her debut movie, the 2010 release Teen Patti, shared a post for the film legend. The actress shared two slides on Instagram last night and it would be fair to call it an Amitabh Bachchan appreciation post. "Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf," wrote Shraddha. In the next slide, the actress shared a photo of Big B as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD and she wrote "Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf."

Shraddha Kapoor captioned the post, "Amitabh Bachchan apne aap mein hi ek cinematic universe hain ( Amitabh Bachchan is a cinematic universe himself)." Shraddha's Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee also commented on her post. He wrote, "Baap of all baaps." The comments section of Shraddha's post quickly escalated into an Amitabh Bachchan fanclub of sorts. An Instagram user added, "He's doing this at the age of 81, what an absolute legend." Another user added, "the legend of Indian Cinema."

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Before that he starred in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released last year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya. Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar.