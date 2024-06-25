Stree 2 Teaser: New Challenges Await Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao In Chanderi

A still from Stree 2 teaser. (courtesy: )

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. Stree is here to strike fear into your hearts again. The makers of Stree unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for their highly awaited sequel, Stree 2 on Tuesday morning and it is everything we had hoped for. The teaser, spanning a few seconds, shows actors Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their roles as inhabitants of Chanderi, where a malevolent force named Stree terrifies men. Shraddha Kapoor, whose identity remained a mystery inStree, also joins in the adventure in this sequel. Rajkummar Rao shared the teaser on his social handle.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY on 15th August! #Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser.” The video opens with Rajkummar Rao and others pouring milk on the statue of Stree. There is a chaos in the village as they keep saying ‘Stree wapas aa gaye' (Stree has returned). Glimpses of Shraddha Kapoor as Stree is also seen. Tamannaah Bhatia is also seen in the teaser. Fans were quick enough to react. One of the fans wrote, “this Stree is our most favorite.” Another wrote, “Best teaser of the year.”

Watch the teaser here:

Stree 2 is being directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is a part of the producer's horror-comedy universe which includes films like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. Stree was released in 2018. Stree 2 is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.