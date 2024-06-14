Box Office Showdown: Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 To Clash With Pushpa 2, Khel Khel Mein And Vedaa

A poster of film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Stree 2 is set to hit the big screens in August. The makers of the film — production house Maddock Films – have shared a video on Instagram to announce the release date. The horror-comedy will be released on August 15, Independence Day. It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa will also open to the theatres on the same day. All three films are expected to have a solid showdown at the box office. Stree 2 marks the fourth instalment of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The first three films are Stree,Bhediya, and Munjya. The text attached to the announcement video read, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, 15th August 2024. Catch the #Stree2 Teaser exclusively in cinemas with #Munjya from today.”

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the big Bollywood box office face-off. He wrote, “Get Ready For The Clashes #IndependenceDay…#Stree2 #KhelKhelMein #Vedaa.”

Coming to Stree 2 box office competitors - Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammu Virek, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein. The comedy-drama has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film Production.

On Thursday, Taapsee Pannu shared a snap on Instagram, featuring herself and her Khel Khel Mein co-stars. The side note read, “This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres.”

On the other hand, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, features John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie has been produced by Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das.

