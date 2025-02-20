Abhishek Banerjee Shoots For A New Project In Prayagraj Amidst Maha Kumbh Festivities

Abhishek Banerjee is shooting for a new film in Prayagraj. Not many details have been revealed about the same, however, his team mentioned that it is one of the most anticipated films of his career, and is going to have a significant impact.

Abhishek was seen shooting for the new film with his co-star Shahana Goswami and the remaining crew of the film.

The atmosphere all around is such, that they all looked immersed in the spiritual energy surrounding the Maha Kumbh.

The city is currently witnessing the grand event, where thousands of devotees have flocked to and are paying their respects. Abhishek is keen to bring his performance to life in this unique setting.

The details of the film, including the storyline and cast, are yet to be disclosed.

However, Abhishek shared, "Yes, I am currently shooting for a film, but I can't share many details about it. However, I am completely immersed in my performance and deeply experiencing the spiritual energy of being in Prayagraj."

Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. The film had Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It was one of the biggest successes of 2024, with the OG gang returning in the sequel.

Makers have already announced that Stree 3 will return with the cast, and will hit the screens on August 13, 2027.

Abhishek has an interesting lineup of films to look forward to, including Toaster, Bhediya 2, Section 84, and Mirzapur: The Film.