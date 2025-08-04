Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool's New Leader In Lok Sabha

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool's New Leader In Lok Sabha
Kolkata:

Abhishek Banerjee, the National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, has been elevated to the position to parliamentary party leader of Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha. He is replacing Sudip Bandopadhyay.

The Trinamool has 29 members in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Bandopadhyay has been ailing for long.   

In May, Sudip Bandopadhyay was replaced as the chief of the party's north Kolkata unit and made the chairperson. The move came amid dissent against him in the local unit.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Abhishek Banerjee, TRinamool Congress
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com