Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool's New Leader In Lok Sabha

Abhishek Banerjee, the National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, has been elevated to the position to parliamentary party leader of Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha. He is replacing Sudip Bandopadhyay.

The Trinamool has 29 members in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Bandopadhyay has been ailing for long.

In May, Sudip Bandopadhyay was replaced as the chief of the party's north Kolkata unit and made the chairperson. The move came amid dissent against him in the local unit.