John Abraham On His Love For India: "Probably I Come From A Minority That No One Has A Problem With"

John Abraham had his film The Diplomat released earlier this Friday. The film has opened up to mixed reviews, however, John's performance has been applauded by the audience.

During an interview with Times Now, John Abraham addressed the lingering sentiment that minorities are not safe in India. Dismissing the notion, John expressed his love for India and how the above statement is not true.

John said, "Probably because I'm an actor, people would argue and say, 'Hey, listen, listen, you're an actor. You know, people would probably like you or dislike you for other reasons.' But I'm a minority. My mother's a Zoroastrian. My father's a Syrian Christian. And I've never felt more safe than in my country."

He further added, "I love my country, and I feel so safe in it. So, people who use that as a crucifixion excuse—I mean, I'm a living example. Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with. I don't know. Who would have a problem with the Parsis? Talking about myself, I feel very safe in this country and I feel great about being Indian. I also feel that there's probably no one more Indian than I am. I've got this chip on my shoulder where I feel I carry the Indian flag everywhere."

The actor's latest action-thriller The Diplomat is inspired by a real-life incident. It is helmed by Shivam Nair and also has Sadia Khateeb in the lead role.

In 2024, he was seen in Vedaa, alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film also had Tamannaah Bhatia in a cameo role.