Vedaa Teaser: John Abraham And Sharvari Pack A Punch. Bonus - Tamannaah

A still from Vedaa teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser for the highly anticipated action film Vedaa has just been released. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays a crucial role in the movie, has shared the teaser on Instagram. The video begins with Vedaa, played by Sharvari Wagh. In the opening scene, Vedaa speaks out against a harsh system that treats people poorly. Sharvari's accent is spot-on and adds authenticity to the character. The teaser also shows disturbing scenes of men mistreating innocent women. As Vedaa searches for someone to join her in fighting against this system, John Abraham's character appears as her ally. He confidently declares, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe. Sirf jang ladni aati hai [I don't know how to argue, I only know how to fight]." Next, we witness John Abraham up against Abhishek Banerjee, who plays a corrupt politician in the film.

The action-packed sequences include John Abraham fighting against immoral individuals, while Sharvari fights alongside him with equal determination. Additionally, the teaser offers a glimpse of a romantic connection between John Abraham and Tamannaah's characters. Overall, the teaser sets the stage for an intense and thrilling action film, showcasing powerful performances and impactful action sequences.

While sharing the teaser, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “#VedaaTeaserOutNow. Releasing in cinemas on 12th July.”

John Abraham also shared the teaser on Instagram. Alongside the video, John wrote his dialogue, “Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. Releasing in cinemas on 12th July.”

Sharvari Wagh also picked a few lines of her dialogue from the teaser for her caption on Instagram. It read, “Maro naam Vedaa… Ye waqt anyaay sehneka nahin, uske khilaaf ladne ka hai! Kya aap taiyyar hain?”

Vedaa has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced jointly by Madhu G. Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das.