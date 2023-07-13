Tamannaah Joins Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa : 'Thrilled And Grateful'

Image Instagrammed by Nikkhil Advani. (Courtesy:Nikkhil Advani)

Tamannaah, who has been soaring high with her recent release Lust Stories 2, has joined Nikkhil Advani's upcoming directorial project Vedaa. John Abraham is playing the lead role in the movie. The movie also stars Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee in the pivotal roles. Tamannaah shared two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first one features John Abraham, Tamannaah and director Nikkhil Advani showing their big smiles for the camera. Tamannaah also shared a picture with Nikkhil Advani beside her. Tamannaah wrote in the caption, "Thrilled and grateful to embark on this exciting new journey with the #Vedaa family for a very special role! Can't wait to work alongside this amazing cast and crew."

Sharing the same set of pictures, director Nikkhil Advani posted about the latest update of the movie on his Instagram profile. Nikkhil Advani believes "The stakes just got bigger" of his movie after Tamannaah comes on board. The director wrote in the caption, "Team #Vedaa is privileged to have the wonderful and effervescent Tamannaahspeaks join the cast for a special, pivotal role. " He added to the caption, "The stakes just got bigger!!" Nikkhil Advani received best wishes from his colleagues on the post. Actor Darshan Kumar posted two heart emojis. Television actor Nakuul Mehta wrote in the comment section, "Bestest, Nikhil" and dropped a heart emoji.

Vedaa is a high-octane action drama, which is slated to release in 2024. The shoot of the movie has just been started in Rajasthan.

Tamannaah has been in the headlines for her personal life as well as professional one. The Baahubali actor was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma. She is currently dating Vijay Varma and the buzz around their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has been doing the rounds on the net.

Tamannaah will next be seen in Jailer, co-starring Rajinikanth. The first track of the film Kaavaalaa released a few days back and fans can't get over Tamannaah's killer moves in the song.

Nikkhil Advani is known for directing movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk to China. He has also produced Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role.