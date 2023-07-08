Just Tamannaah Setting The Internet Ablaze With Her New Dance Video

Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah shared a video of herself dancing to her brand new track Kaavaalaa from her upcoming film Jailer, co-starring Rajinikanth. In the video posted by the actress, she can be seen acing the hook step of the now-viral track. She captioned the post, "If you aren't already Hooked yet, here's the Hookstep of Kaavaalaa." The comments section of the actress' post was filled up with heart and flame emojis. Speaking of the film Jailer, besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Check out the video posted by Tamannaah:

Earlier, Tamannaah shared the teaser of the video. The track features the actress alongside Rajinikanth.

Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer shared pictures from the film's wrap a few months ago and tweeted, "It's a wrap for Jailer" along with the hashtag #JailerFromAug10. This is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Tamannaah has had a super busy year. She starred in the Amazon Prime Video web-series Jee Karda. She also featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, opposite Vijay Varma. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. Last year, the actress was seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer.