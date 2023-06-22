Vijay Varma On What Annoys Him About Lust Stories 2 Co-Star Tamannaah: 'She Obsessively Thinks About...'

Image was shared by Netflix India. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Lust Stories 2 actors Tamannaah and Vijay Varma had a ball, spilling secrets, in a chat segment with ETimes. The actors, who are trending big time on social media as a result of their sizzling chemistry in the trailer of Lust Stories 2, revealed in a chat with ETimes, some personal details about each other and truth be told it was all kinds of fun. Our favorite was however Vijay's hilarious reply to the question about Tamannaah's most annoying habit.

When the Gully Boy actor was asked about the bit about his Lust Stories 2 co-star that annoys him the most, Vijay was quick to reply that it is Tamannaah's habit of thinking or rather overthinking about workouts.

He was quoted saying, "She obsessively thinks about workouts. She plans her day according to workouts. She will even sleep less to go to the gym! I tell her you need to complete her sleep for a better lifestyle, but no. She will sleep for four hours and hit the gym.”

Tamannaah however spoke in her defense, justifying that she eats a lot and hence cannot afford to miss her workouts. When the same question was thrown at Tamannaah, the Bahubali star called Vijay "too zen" and simply said, "The thing is I want to annoy him and I'm fleshing out a few ideas. He's too Zen. Don't go on his portrayal in his cinematic projects, in real life he's like calmness ki murat (statue of calmness).

Upon being asked who would she invite over for dinner, Tamannaah took two names. One was of her Lust Stories 2 director Sujoy Ghosh and the other, usual suspect Vijay Varma.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the second instalment of Lust Stories. As anticipated, Vijay and Tamannaah's chemistry was off the charts and kept the fans hooked throughout the trailer. Take a look at the trailer here:

During an interview with Film Companion recently, Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place." Tamannaah explained, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen." About Vijay Varma, she added, “He [Vijay Varma] is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”