Tamannaah's Encounter With Fan Who Has Tattoo Of Her Face. See Airport Video

Tamannaah's moments with a fan.

Tamannaah has been making the right noises. She has been hogging the limelight for her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma ahead of the release of the anthology. Now, it seems, fans also haven't got over her just like her beau. A case in point is Tamannaah's latest encounter with a fan at the airport. Several videos of that moment have been going viral. The video showcases a woman coming with a bouquet of flowers to meet Tamannaah at the airport. She has Tamannaah's face tattooed on her arm. When the woman shows her tattoo to Tamannaah, the actor says, "It says a lot. Thank you so much." The Baahubali actor becomes emotional after receiving such a heartwarming surprise from a fan. The fan also touches Tamannaah's feet, making her a bit uncomfortable. "No, no, don't do that... let me give you a hug," Tamannaah says before hugging her jabra (die-hard) fan. The fan also wishes her good luck for her much-anticipated release Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah also shared another portrait of hers, drawn presumably by a fan, on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, the actor dropped three love emojis on it. The caption of the post read, "Breaking into my new sketchbook with a teeny tiny watercolour portrait, of beautiful Ms Tamanna Bhatia..."

Have a look at the post here:

Tamannaah and Vijay have been paired opposite each other in Lust Stories 2 for the first time. Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place", during her recent interview with Film Companion.

Tamannaah explained, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen." About Vijay Varma, she added, "He [Vijay Varma] is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."