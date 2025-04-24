Vijay Varma Wraps Up Shoot Of <i>Matka King</i> With A Custom-Made Cake That Grabs All The Attention

Vijay Varma is all set to enthral the audience with yet another gripping web series, Matka King.

As the team wrapped up the filming of the show, Vijay marked the occasion by sharing a picture on his Instagram stories of a custom-made matka-shaped cake, writing simply, “Matka King Wrapped!”

Instagram/Vijay Varma

Directed by Sairat and Fandry maker Nagraj Manjule, Matka King is a tale set in the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai.

Matka King is expected to chronicle the journey of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

For those who do not know, during the initial days, Matka involved betting on cotton's opening and closing rates from the New York Cotton Exchange to the Bombay Cotton Exchange. However, in the 1960s, the system was replaced with other ways of generating random numbers, including pulling slips from a matka.

With Vijay as the lead, the web series will also feature Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others. Written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the project has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

It might be interesting to know that, Karuna Kumar is also working on a Tollywood project titled Matka, which explores the gambling culture of the 1950s-1980s. The Telugu drama will see Varun Tej in the lead.

Over and above this, Vijay will also star in Vibhu Puri's forthcoming directorial Ul Jalool Ishq. He will be seen sharing the screen with Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in his next, along with others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)